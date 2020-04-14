Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA leaders support extension of lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:55 IST
NDA leaders support extension of lockdown

Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to extend the lockdown saying he has taken the hard decision keeping in mind the people's health and safety. "The danger is not over yet. We support the steps announced by the prime minister," JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said while requesting Prime Minister Modi to prioritise the needs of farmers and labourers.

“Whenever the government announces any relief measure, it should prioritise the needs of farmers and labourers so that the poor could return to their occupation and peasants get appropriate price for their crops,” Tyagi said. Echoing similar sentiments, LJP supremo and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said his party supports the decision to extend the lockdown.

“The prime minister has taken the hard decision keeping in mind people's health. If people adhere to seven suggestions made by him, then our victory against the coronavirus is certain,” Paswan said. Welcoming the decision, BJP president JP Nadda urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions and continue sticking to the various lockdown regulations with full devotion till May 3 to win the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown, imposed initially for 21 days from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus, till May 3. He asked people to follow seven steps in the coming days to help the government in its fight against coronavirus including wearing masks, adhering to social distancing, taking care of elders and not sacking people from jobs.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah assured people that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and therefore no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown. He also urged the affluent people to come forward in this time of crisis and help the needy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Mother Dairy makes special arrangement to supply milk, dairy products at hotspots in NCR

Mother Dairy on Tuesday said it has made special arrangements to supply milk and other dairy products at 61 hotspots of coronavirus pandemic across the national capital region. Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR with p...

One dies of coronavirus in UP's Moradabad

One person died of coronavirus while 16 others tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said they had sent samples of 17 people for testing to Aligarhs Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Coll...

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

Amazon has been ordered to limit French deliveries to essential goods only within 24 hours to allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country, trade union Sud said on Tuesday.Some unions had been calling for t...

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urban:toll in Karnataka increases to 10: health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH

76-year-old coronavirus infected man dies in Bengaluru Urbantoll in Karnataka increases to 10 health department. PTI KSU APR RAVINDRANATH RAVINDRANATH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020