NDA leaders support extension of lockdown

Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to extend the lockdown saying he has taken the hard decision keeping in mind the people's health and safety. "The danger is not over yet. We support the steps announced by the prime minister," JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said while requesting Prime Minister Modi to prioritise the needs of farmers and labourers.

“Whenever the government announces any relief measure, it should prioritise the needs of farmers and labourers so that the poor could return to their occupation and peasants get appropriate price for their crops,” Tyagi said. Echoing similar sentiments, LJP supremo and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said his party supports the decision to extend the lockdown.

“The prime minister has taken the hard decision keeping in mind people's health. If people adhere to seven suggestions made by him, then our victory against the coronavirus is certain,” Paswan said. Welcoming the decision, BJP president JP Nadda urged people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions and continue sticking to the various lockdown regulations with full devotion till May 3 to win the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown, imposed initially for 21 days from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus, till May 3. He asked people to follow seven steps in the coming days to help the government in its fight against coronavirus including wearing masks, adhering to social distancing, taking care of elders and not sacking people from jobs.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah assured people that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential commodities and therefore no one should worry for the extended period of lockdown. He also urged the affluent people to come forward in this time of crisis and help the needy.

