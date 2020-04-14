Obama to endorse Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination, source close to Obama says

Obama to endorse Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination, source close to Obama saysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:48 IST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama will endorse his vice president, Joe Biden, for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, according to a person close to Obama.
The endorsement is expected to come in a video to be released later on Tuesday, the person said. Obama's expected backing would come a day after Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, provided his endorsement on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
