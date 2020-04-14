Obama to endorse Biden for 2020 Democratic nomination, source close to Obama says

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will endorse his vice president, Joe Biden, for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday, according to a person close to Obama.

The endorsement is expected to come in a video to be released later on Tuesday, the person said. Obama's expected backing would come a day after Biden's last remaining rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, provided his endorsement on Monday.

