Obama says he endorses Biden's presidential candidacy

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he is endorsing Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

"Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend," Obama said in an emailed statement. "And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.