Obama says he endorses Biden's presidential candidacy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:29 IST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he is endorsing Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

"Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend," Obama said in an emailed statement. "And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now."

