Uddhav speaks to Shah after protest by migrant workers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:03 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the backdrop of a protest in Mumbai by migrant workers demanding that they be sent back to their native places in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Thackeray said he has been speaking to leaders across political spectrum in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Thackeray, in a live webcast, said leaders of all political parties were together in time of the current crisis. "Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi (a few days ago), I spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah today. I have spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"(NCP president) Sharad Pawar is also with us, (MNS leader) Raj Thackeray is also with us," he said. He warned that his government will not allow anybody to play with the sentiments of poor migrant workers and disturb the law and order situation in the state.

"I will not let the situation go out of control," he said, adding culprits will be punished. The chief minister's warning came after more than 1,000 migrant workers assembled near suburban Bandra railway station on Tuesday afternoon to demand that transport arrangements be made to send them back to their native places.

Thackeray appealed to migrants to stay calm and not to panic. "We, Indians, can face this challenge together," he said.

