Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 18 deaths and 350 new cases, Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 2684

With 18 deaths and 350 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the total number of virus infected people in the state has climbed to 2684, said the State Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:51 IST
With 18 deaths and 350 new cases, Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 2684
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 18 deaths and 350 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the total number of virus infected people in the state has climbed to 2684, said the State Health Department. The 2684 COVID-19 positive patients, include 178 deaths and 259 recovered and discharged.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state in India in terms of the highest number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in India. In Mumbai, 204 people were detected positive for COVID-19 and 11 deaths were reported in the city, taking the tally of positive cases in Mumbai to 1753, including 111 deaths.

Meanwhile, 3 more people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were cured and discharged in Sangli earlier on Tuesday. "25 out of the total 26 positive cases reported in Sangli have been cured and discharged so far. The 1 admitted in hospital is also stable," said Abhijeet Chaudhary, Sangli Collector.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that a committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest measures to revive the state's economy which is affected by the corona crisis."A committee of 11 experts has been set up to suggest effective measures to help revive the State's economy that is severely affected by the Corona crisis. The state is fully committed to reviving its economy and is taking necessary measures," Pawar tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations after April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 579,005 coronavirus cases, 22,252 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 579,005 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 24,156 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 310 to 22,252.The CDC reported its tal...

Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Groups Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group. The...

Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary. Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao...

French court orders Amazon to suspend non-essential sales

A French court has ordered Amazon to stop selling, storing or delivering non-essential goods for the next month to protect its employees from the virus. The emergency ruling Tuesday requires Amazon to evaluate health risks at all its facili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020