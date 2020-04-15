S.Korea's ruling party is projected to win majority in parliamentary election -exit polls

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's ruling party is projected to win a majority in a parliamentary election held on Wednesday, according to exit polls jointly conducted by three major local TV networks.

Moon's progressive camp could secure up to 177 seats in the 300-strong single-chamber parliament, while the main conservative party is expected to win as many as 131, the polls showed.

