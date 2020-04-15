Left Menu
Elizabeth Warren to endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president on Tuesday -reports

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:35 IST
Elizabeth Warren to endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president on Tuesday -reports

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, CNN and NBC reported, giving the presumptive Democratic front-runner another high-profile backing from one of his former rivals.

Warren, a progressive leader who ended her own bid for the White House last month, was expected to release a video announcing her support, CNN reported. The endorsement continues Biden's consolidation of the party, after Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Barack Obama endorsed Biden this week.

