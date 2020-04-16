Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt orders action against 2 scribes for 'false' news report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:58 IST
Govt orders action against 2 scribes for 'false' news report

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said action has been ordered against a reporter and an anchor of a news channel for allegedly running a "false" story that state minister Jitendra Awhad'a daughter tested coronavirus positive at the time of return from Spain. Deshmukh did not name the news channel concerned.

In a series of tweets, Deshmukh said the code of conduct of not revealing the name of any coronavirus-infected patient was violated in the process. There are rules in the law regarding not revealing the names of girls, he said, adding that what the channel did "deliberately and irresponsibly was quite serious".

It is wrong to broadcast "false and terrorising" news at a time when an atmosphere of fear is prevailing in the country due to the spread of coronavirus, Deshmukh said. "Hence, order has been issued to take action against the reporter and anchor of the news as per rules," Deshmukh tweeted late Wednesday night.

A police official with whom Housing Minister Awhad interacted recently tested positive for coronavirus. Hence, as a precaution, the minister has quarantined himself. On Wednesday, Awhad said his test report has come out negative and he is fit and fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Centre's stand on man's plea to take wife to Chennai for cancer treatment

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a mans plea seeking permission to transport his critically ill wife to Chennai by air ambulance for cancer treatment. Justice Rekha Palli listed the matter for h...

New Zealand firefighter killed on his farm by stag

A New Zealand firefighter was killed by a stag that attacked him on his farm. Police said the man was attacked Wednesday evening at his property in the town of Makarewa and suffered fatal injuries. Police said the stag was euthanized and a ...

India fast-tracks Covid-19 fighting drug supplies to UAE

India is fast-tracking procedures to supply hydroxychloroquine, a drug considered to be efficient in fighting the coronavirus, to the UAE after a request from the countrys government, media reports here quoted the Indian envoy as saying. In...

Mark Ruffalo initially tried getting out of Hulk role

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo says he was initially not gung-ho about playing The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU as he was really scared of the motion capture aspect of the role. The actor, who was a rising star from independent ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020