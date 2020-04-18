Mamata stresses on deploying armed police forces in red zones; WB reports 22 fresh cases

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stressed on the need for deployment of armed police forces at all the 'red zones' of coronavirus in West Bengal to ensure that people do not violate the lockdown, even as the state reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 210. The Union health ministry, however, put the total number of cases in the state at 255.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the BJP alleged anomalies in the distribution of ration through PDS system, a charge denied by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Stressing the need to abide by lockdown norms, the chief minister said armed forces will be deployed at all red zones -- the most vulnerable areas -- to ensure that people do not violate rules and stay indoors.

Banerjee warned that if the contagion can't be contained, it might lead to community transmission in the red zones. During a video conference with district officials and senior police personnel, she described neighbouring Howrah district as a "very sensitive zone" and urged people there to stay indoors and not gather at marketplaces.

"I urge the people of Howrah to stay at home. Otherwise, we will not be able to contain it (COVID-19). The situation is alarming (in Howrah). As of now, the transmission is restricted within families, but if community transmission begins, it will lead to a major problem. "I'm telling this clearly... if needed, deploy armed police in those areas at least for 7 to 10 days. Markets in Howrah will have to be closed by noon," Banerjee told officials during the meeting.

Kolkata is a red zone and it has to be brought down into an orange zone and then to green zone, she said. Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the chief minister said the situation, if not dealt with immediately, could lead to disastrous consequences.

"I don't want to see huge gatherings inside market places. Nobody will be allowed entry to markets without a mask. People must use sanitiser before entering shops," she stated. The CM asked administration officials in Howrah to take initiatives to bring the district to 'orange zone' from 'red zone' over the next 14 days.

Banerjee also directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to depute armed policemen at the red zones in the north and the central parts of the city. Of the 23 districts in the state, ten including Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur, Malda, Jhargram, Coochbehar, Purulia, have not reported any COVID-19 case, the CM noted.

"But we must not be complacent. We have to be alert and take all precautionary measures," she said. Banerjee also asked the administration in the bordering districts to be alert and keep a check on the entry of people, especially from Bihar and Jharkhand.

She also advised district magistrates and superintendents of police to regularly visit hospitals and keep an eye on distribution of food grains at ration shops. Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused the state government of not properly distributing ration materials due to which many poor people are starving.

"People are not receiving rations in many areas. In most places, TMC leaders are distributing ration to their own supporters, common people are being deprived. This has been going on, since the beginning of the lockdown," Ghosh claimed. State Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said the allegation was baseless and politically motivated.

"The state government is providing more than 7.5 crore people with free ration. Making allegations to score political brownie points is not appreciated at this time of crisis," Mullick said. The CM on Friday visited a ration shop at Bhabanipur in south Kolkata to ensure that poor people during lockdown get their due quota of foodgrains. She also distributed masks to a group of people in the area.

Banerjee also announced a decision to include all state government accredited journalists in West Bengal and their families into a health insurance scheme of Rs 10 lakh..

