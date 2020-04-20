Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macau's leader warns of over reliance on gaming industry in wake of COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:34 IST
Macau's leader warns of over reliance on gaming industry in wake of COVID-19

Macau's leader Ho Iat Seng said on Monday that the world's biggest gambling hub was too dependent on the casino industry, warning that the Chinese territory was facing acute challenges as it emerges from the coronavirus outbreak.

Making his 2020 policy address, Ho said the focus this year would be on dealing with the epidemic, maintaining economic stability and protecting the livelihood of citizens in the special administrative region. "We should be soberly aware of the problems and challenges facing the development of Macau. Some structural and deep seated problems are beginning to emerge and affect the sustainable development of the social economy." Ho said that the coronavirus had "fully exposed the vulnerability and huge risks of Macau economy’s over reliance on gaming tourism."

The government will spend over 50 billion patacas ($6.27 billion) in response to the epidemic. Macau has had 45 cases of COVID-19 so far. Although Macau's casinos have reopened after a two-week suspension in February, revenues have plummeted between 80-90 percent, hit by curbs and health regulations.

The former Portuguese colony has banned entry for visitors from mainland China, neighbouring Hong Kong and Taiwan who have travelled overseas in the previous 14 days. Visitors from the greater China region make up more than 90 percent of its tourists. The government gets more than 80% of tax revenues from the gaming industry, which employs about three-quarters of the territory's 600,000 population, either directly or indirectly.

Ho said previous governments had made efforts to promote diversified economic development over the years but results had "not been obvious". The cultural and creative industries that the government has committed to promote, account for less than 1% of GDP compared to the proportion of gaming which is over 50%, he said.

"This epidemic has once again exposed problems and risks of Macau’s economic structure," Ho said stating that far more needs to be done to diversify in order for Macau to maintain economic stability. Born in Macau and the sole candidate approved to run for leadership, Ho was sworn in on Dec. 20 after being selected by a 400-member pro-Beijing committee last year.

He has no ties to the casino industry, in contrast to previous leaders, and his new cabinet will play a key role in determining what will happen to the six casino operators when their licenses expire in 2022. ($1 = 7.9750 patacas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan virus cases jump after ship visit, Palau says not the source

Taiwan reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost all of them sailors who were on a navy visit to the small Pacific islands state of Palau, which said there was little chance it was the source of the infection. Taiwans government o...

FOCUS-Coronavirus pushes Latin America's budding startups into survival mode

The chief executive of Colombian food technology startup Muy had expected to spend the past few weeks gearing up to raise a dollop of fresh funds from venture capital firms for an ambitious expansion plan.Instead, Jose Calderon was busy shu...

Germany to recover slowly after severe recession: Bundesbank

The Germany economy is in a severe recession and recovery is unlikely to be quick as many coronavirus-related restrictions could stay in place for an extended period, the Bundesbank said in a regular monthly economic report on Monday. With ...

FEATURE-Empty resorts spell long crisis for Caribbean as coronavirus hits

No one is swimming in the turquoise Caribbean waters of Cubas Varadero beach resort, nor lounging on its white, palm-fringed beaches. Its hundreds of hotels, shops and restaurants stand empty and eerily quiet.The nearby airport, the lifeblo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020