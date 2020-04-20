Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV reportReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:32 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israel's Channel 12 News reported on Monday.
Officials from Netanyahu's Likud party and Gantz's Blue and White party were not available for immediate comment but a joint statement said the two men would meet on Monday evening after making progress in coalition talks.
