Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Munster's Cronin gets one-month doping ban after pharmacy mix-up

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:55 IST
Rugby-Munster's Cronin gets one-month doping ban after pharmacy mix-up
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Munster prop James Cronin has been banned for a month after committing an unintentional doping violation due to a mix-up at a pharmacy, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement https://www.epcrugby.com/2020/04/20/disciplinary-decision-james-cronin-munster-rugby on Monday.

Cronin tested positive for the steroid prednisolone and corticosteroid prednisone, which are on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list, after a Champions Cup second round match against Racing 92 in November last year. "Prior to the match... Cronin had been unwell and had been prescribed antibiotics, however, the pharmacy dispensed medication to him which was intended for another customer," the EPCR statement said.

"The judicial officer accepted evidence that the banned substances in the player's sample were due to a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional." The 29-year-old was deemed to have committed no significant fault and co-operated with the investigation, but the judicial officer ruled that he still bore some responsibility for what was in his sample.

Accordingly, Cronin will be ineligible to play between April 15 and May 16. World Rugby, Sport Ireland and WADA have the right to appeal the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from Thursday -Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a four-day lockdown would be imposed in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Turkey imposed lockdowns in 31 cities over the past two weekends. ...

Sports News Roundup: Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant; Hamilton says Mercedes in his dream team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Players joining exhibition events must be vigilant authoritiesPlayers are free to participate in exhibition events while the professional tennis season remains shut due to the novel coron...

Sri Lanka postpones parliamentary poll for nearly 2 months due to COVID-19 outbreak

Sri Lankas Election Commission on Monday postponed the parliamentary elections for nearly two months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed seven people and infected 295 others in the country. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa o...

5 kg rice to each member of family without ration card: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the state government will provide 5 kg rice to each member of a family who does not have ration card during the nationwide lockdown. Reviewing the preparedness of Kamrup district admini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020