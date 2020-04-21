Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's campaign steps up fundraising with record haul in March

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 08:45 IST
Biden's campaign steps up fundraising with record haul in March

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March for his campaign, his largest one-month haul yet despite the coronavirus health crisis that has disrupted fundraising and hit donor finances. The sum for his fundraising in March, announced in an email by his campaign, was well above the $18.1 million Biden gathered in February.

Fundraising largely moved online in mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak upended American life, forcing millions of people to stay in their homes and leading presidential campaigns to cancel public events and fundraising dinners. Biden enters the general election at a significant fundraising disadvantage ahead of the Nov. 3 election against Republican President Donald Trump, a prodigious fundraiser who has been raising money for the general election since 2017.

Biden became his party's defacto nominee earlier this month when rival Bernie Sanders ended his campaign. Trump is due to report his fundraising in March on Monday.

Last week, Trump's campaign said that together with the Republican National Committee it raised more than $212 million in the first three months of the year, giving the president and his allies $240 million in cash in hand. Biden's campaign hopes that a new unified front in their party after his opponents dropped out and endorsed him could help. The campaign is also pursing a deal with the Democratic National Committee that would allow it to rake in much larger donations and put it on a more even footing with a similar Republican pact, Reuters has reported.

Biden’s fundraising events have moved exclusively to online forums like Zoom. He has hosted eight such events so far this month, with the campaign asking individuals attending for contributions up to $5,600. "We haven't been able to travel, go door-to-door, or hold public events," Biden said in an email to supporters that was shared by his campaign. Biden told donors last week that the backing from his ex-competitors and former President Barack Obama helped him bring in $5.25 million over two days that week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Possible May 9 resumption of Bundesliga behind closed doors

Germanys Bundesliga could resume from May 9, regional leaders of the countrys biggest states said, although games can only take place without spectators to prevent coronavirus contagion. Markus Soeder, state premier of Bavaria which hosts c...

Scottish First Minister wary of football behind closed doors

Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon believes a return of football even behind closed doors risks boosting the spread of coronavirus as fans could congregate to watch games. Matches across Britain have been suspended indefinitely becaus...

Jessica Chastain watched ending of 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' 3 times

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain says she was so moved while watching the film Portrait of a Lady on Fire that she sobbed through the last 15 minutes of the film. The 2019 French historical drama is written and directed by Celine Sciamma, an...

Guidelines issued for handling of waste generated during COVID-19 patient's treatment

Using double layered bags, mandatory labelling and colour coded bins for the management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are part of the guidelines issued by the Central Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020