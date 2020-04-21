Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands CBI probe into 'anomalies' in PDS, TMC hits back

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:55 IST
BJP demands CBI probe into 'anomalies' in PDS, TMC hits back

Alleging anomalies in the Public Distribution System (PDS) in West Bengal, the BJP demanded a CBI probe into it. The party claimed that a section of poor people in the state are not getting foodgrains and starving.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha further demanded that state food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mullick be immediately removed for "failing to perform" his duties. "Despite the central government providing ration, the state is not delivering it to the poor. There is a scam going on in the state, PDS scam. The poor people are being deprived.

We want a CBI inquiry into this scam. The chief minister must order a CBI inquiry so that the truth comes out," Sinha said. HItting back, Mullick said the allegations against the state government are baseless and politically motivated.

We are providing free ration to more than 7.5 crore people of the state. If he has names of those who didnt get ration, let him publish those names, we will look into it. Making allegations to score political brownie points are not appreciated at this time of crisis, he said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing concerns over the state's PDS. "The situation of PDS in the state has reached alarming levels of concerns," he said.

Last week, BJP MP John Barla wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging similar anomalies in the PDS..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Queen marks low-key 94th birthday amid lockdown

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday marked her 94th birthday privately at Windsor Castle after she had canceled all forms of public celebration amid the coronavirus lockdown. Buckingham Palace released special images and videos on social...

Rajput creates training module for Zimbabwe players, monitoring on weekly basis

Former India batsman and Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput has created a training module encompassing both the physical and mental aspects, and is monitoring his players progress through the use of technology. Like in India, the lockdown to co...

Rajasthan ceases use of China-made rapid testing kits as most results invalid

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results. The states health minister Raghu Sharma said the kits gave only 5.4 per cent accurate results again...

Scamsters spin 'blessing looms' to mint easy money as world battles corona crisis

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, fraudsters are minting easy money with numerous blessing loom scams, where gullible people are being lured with promise of at least eight-fold returns if they pay to enter certain online groups...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020