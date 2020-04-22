Trump says will sign 'order prohibiting immigration' Wednesday

Trump says will sign 'order prohibiting immigration' WednesdayPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:12 IST
President Donald Trump confirmed he would sign Wednesday an order partially blocking immigration to the United States in a move he has said would protect workers from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic
"I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today," he said in a tweet.
