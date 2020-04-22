Mamata visits several Kolkata localities on second consecutive

Mamata visits several Kolkata localities on second consecutivePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:28 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday continued her tour of the metropolis, visiting a number of places for the second consecutive day and urging people to adhere to lockdown norms, even if that meant facing certain difficulties. Banerjee went to Khidderpore, Park Circus and Ballygunje areas in the city, addressing residents on a loudhailer.
"Please follow the lockdown norms and strictly practise social distancing... even if you face certain difficulties. Don't hide conditions like fever or symptoms of common cold," she said from inside her car. She asked people to take the help of police if they have to visit the hospital for any ailment.
"If you are infected with coronavirus, don't be scared. It is curable," the chief minister said. Banerjee had undertaken a similar COVID-19 awareness campaign on Tuesday in Topsia, Rajabazar and Park Circus localities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- Park Circus
- Topsia
