China says certain U.S. politicians trying to interfere in South China Sea issue

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:34 IST
China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday certain U.S. politicians are trying to interfere in the South China Sea issue and such attempts are doomed to fail.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

