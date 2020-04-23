China says certain U.S. politicians trying to interfere in South China Sea issue

China says certain U.S. politicians trying to interfere in South China Sea issueReuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:34 IST
China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday certain U.S. politicians are trying to interfere in the South China Sea issue and such attempts are doomed to fail.
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Foreign Ministry
- Geng Shuang
- South China Sea
- Beijing
ALSO READ
China's Wuhan city further eases coronavirus lockdown
Mainland China reports 62 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
China's new coronavirus cases double as imported infections surge
Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus