Rahul, Priyanka raise issue of migrant workers during CWC meeting

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi and her sister and party's General Secteray Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday raised the issue of migrant workers who are stranded due to coronavirus induced lockdown at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:35 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi and her sister and party's General Secteray Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday raised the issue of migrant workers who are stranded due to coronavirus induced lockdown at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. The former Congress chief stressed that the government should think about imposing lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots and consider about lifting restrictions in green zones.

"Issue of migrant workers needs to be addressed as a first priority. Lockdown is a mere pause button. As a Nation, we need to think of a transition from a lockdown to lockdown only in disease hotzones and commencement of activities in greenzones," Rahul said, as per a tweet by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. Congress leader Priyanka said that the government should allow stranded migrant workers to return home after testing and precautions.

"Compassion is the key to fight COVID-19 and not hostility towards the victim of Corona. As times pass, we need to permit migrant workers to return home after due testing and precautions," she said. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State or the Union Territory where they are currently located. However, stranded labourers will be allowed to go to places of work within the State with conditions during the lockdown. (ANI)

