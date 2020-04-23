Rajasthan govt going soft on Tablighi Jamaat members: State BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of being soft on Tablighi Jamaat people due to its appeasement policy. The party also hit out at the state health minister, blaming him for making misleading statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party's state president Satish Poonia held Tablighi Jamaat people responsible for the spurt in coronavirus positive cases in the state and alleged that the state government was soft on them. “The state government is not strict against Tablighi Jamaat people and this is the reason the coronavirus has spread in the state. They are being shielded by the Congress government and they are even attacking health workers,” Poonia told reporters in a video conference.

“FIRs are being lodged against BJP MLAs and workers when they raise voice against the government's inaction,” he said. Poonia also accused the health minister of giving misleading statement against the prime minister saying he was dreaming of becoming a national leader. Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the state government was running relief activities through the centre's fund and demanded from the state government to clarify as to how much fund from the state's exchequer was used for relief works.

