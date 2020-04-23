Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt going soft on Tablighi Jamaat members: State BJP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:58 IST
Rajasthan govt going soft on Tablighi Jamaat members: State BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of being soft on Tablighi Jamaat people due to its appeasement policy. The party also hit out at the state health minister, blaming him for making misleading statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party's state president Satish Poonia held Tablighi Jamaat people responsible for the spurt in coronavirus positive cases in the state and alleged that the state government was soft on them. “The state government is not strict against Tablighi Jamaat people and this is the reason the coronavirus has spread in the state. They are being shielded by the Congress government and they are even attacking health workers,” Poonia told reporters in a video conference.

“FIRs are being lodged against BJP MLAs and workers when they raise voice against the government's inaction,” he said. Poonia also accused the health minister of giving misleading statement against the prime minister saying he was dreaming of becoming a national leader. Leader of opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the state government was running relief activities through the centre's fund and demanded from the state government to clarify as to how much fund from the state's exchequer was used for relief works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Infratel Q4 net profit at Rs 650 cr; co extends Indus Towers merger deadline by 2 months

Telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infratel on Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 650 croreIt also extended the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24....

Death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 61 in Pune

A 41-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Pune Hospital today taking the death toll to 61 in the district. A total of 5,652 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra. 789 of the patients have be...

INTERVIEW-Golf-Players want fans for Ryder Cup buzz, says Harrington

The decision on whether to hold the Ryder Cup without fans at the course is in the hands of the organisers, but the players do not want the biennial competition to take place with empty galleries, Europe captain Padraig Harrington said.The ...

Oil stocks, banks drive gains in Europe; EU stimulus decision awaited

A rally in energy and bank shares lifted European stock markets on Thursday, while investors counted on more stimulus to revive the blocs economy as the coronavirus-induced lockdowns brought activity to a halt in April. The pan-European STO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020