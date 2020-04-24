U.S. weighs taking takes in U.S. energy cos, other options -Mnuchin

U.S. weighs taking takes in U.S. energy cos, other options -MnuchinReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:03 IST
The Trump administration is considering taking stakes in U.S. energy companies as one possible option as it seeks to help the nation's oil and gas sector amid the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.
President Donald Trump, speaking alongside Mnuchin at a White House event, said he wants to help the oil and gas industry and suggested the federal government could buy fuel for the country in advance as well as purchase airline tickets in advance. "We're looking at a whole bunch of alternatives," Mnuchin said.
Trump also said that Russia and Saudi Arabia could make further production cuts amid the glut in the oil market amid the pandemic, adding that Texas, Oklahoma and North Dakota are cutting production as well as Canada. "It's going to be natural at this point," Trump said of such cuts.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Steven Mnuchin
- Russia
- White House
- North Dakota
- Canada
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Saudi Arabia
ALSO READ
Models project 61,000 COVID-19 deaths in US: White House Response Coordinator
BRIEF-Canada coronavirus cases rise to 19,774 up from 18,447 on April 8; 461 deaths, up from 435
Canada loses 1.01 mln jobs in March as COVID-19 pounds labor market
Canada loses 1.0 million jobs in March as coronavirus hammers labor market
Canada expects coronavirus deaths to soar; job losses hit 1 million