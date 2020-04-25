Left Menu
Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 02:32 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were "baseless accusations" by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he had never tried to interfere in police investigations and had never sought to shield family members from them. He said he had full authority to replace the federal police chief, who was dismissed earlier on Friday, triggering Moro's resignation.

