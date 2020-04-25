Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 06:23 IST
White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role

For the first time, President Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking any questions from reporters. It may not be the last time. There have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the briefings to curtail the president's role, according to four White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The briefings often stretch well beyond an hour and feature combative exchanges between Trump and reporters. Trump was angry after a day of punishing headlines on Friday, largely about his comment at the previous evening's briefing wondering if it would be helpful to inject disinfectant into people to fight the coronavirus. That idea drew loud warnings from health experts who said the idea was dangerous and sharp criticism from Democrats.

Trump did answer questions from reporters earlier on Friday and claimed that his suggestion about disinfectant had been “sarcastic." That doesn't square with a transcript of his remarks. For weeks, advisers have been urging the president to scale back his appearances at the briefings, saying that he should come before the cameras only when there is major news or a positive development to discuss, according to the officials. Otherwise, they suggested, he should leave it to Vice President Mike Pence and health officials to take the lead.

Trump has been reluctant to cede the spotlight at the briefings, which are the closest thing he currently has to his beloved political rallies. He has talked up their robust television ratings and his ability to dominate the news cycle and drown out his likely general election opponent, Democrat Joe Biden. But advisers have argued that while the briefings may appeal to his most loyal base of supporters, they could be alienating some viewers, including senior citizens worried about their health. Officials at Trump's reelection campaign have also noted a slip in Trump's support in some battleground states and have expressed concerns that the briefings, which often contain inaccurate information, may be playing a role.

Trump, who is known for changing his mind, has not committed to any permanent change in the briefing format, the officials said. It was unclear if Trump's decision not to take questions on Friday was connected to a kerfuffle in the briefing room moments before the task force presentation began. A White House official had asked that two reporters switch seats, which would have sent the CNN correspondent farther back in the room. CNN is a frequent target of Trump's criticism. The reporters declined to move.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Bengals find target for Burrow in Higgins

One night after selecting LSUs Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time finding him a target by nabbing Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round on Friday.Higgin...

Thunder Predator, CR4ZY survive in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Thunder Predator and CR4ZY both won on Friday, setting up a lower-bracket semifinal showdown Saturday at the BTS Pro Series Americas event. The winner of that match will face the loser of Saturdays upper-bracket final between Quincy Crew an...

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker

A rundown of all trades completed Friday during the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft Second round--Indianapolis Colts receive 41st pick and select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor Browns receive 44th pick LSU S Grant Delpit and 160...

Showdown looms between Silicon Valley, U.S. states over contact tracing apps

U.S. states promoting apps that could prove essential to ending the coronavirus lockdown may be headed for a showdown with the two Silicon Valley companies that control key software on 99 of smartphones over the collection of sensitive GPS ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020