Seven fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana; IMCT team visits state

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday made a presentation on the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 to the Inter-Ministerial Central Team which visited the state to assess the COVID-19 situation, even as the number of positive cases in the state saw a dip. With only seven positive cases being reported on Saturday, the number of positive cases in the state till date rose to 990.

The number of active cases stood at 658 (including the seven fresh cases). A COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government said that 16 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured/discharged to 307.

No death occurred and the number of people who succumbed to the virus continues to be 25, the bulletin said. The Central team, led by Arun Baroka, Addltional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, met the Chief Secretary, who informed them that all departments are working as a team and that a overall strategy has been prepared for managing the COVID-19, an official release said.

The presentation by the Chief Secretary was on topics, including treatment, maintaining containment zones, quarantine centres, hospital preparedness, surveillance, testing, helpline, procurement of medical equipment, supply of rice to poor ration card holders, relief measures to migrant workers, Annapurna centres (subsidised food canteens) and shelter homes, it said. The Central team appreciated the initiatives taken by the State Government to contain COVID-19 in the state, it said.

Earlier, the team visited the 1,500-bedded COVID-19 hospital set up by the state government at Gachibowli here and also the kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation,where food served to the migrant workers and the poor in the city is prepared. A 14-storied sports facility at Gachibowli has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital by the state government in just 20 days.

Meanwhile official sources indicated that the Telangana government was unlikely to allow functioning of standalone shops as announced by the Centre and would continue with strict implementation of the lockdown. The sources pointed out that the state cabinet had already taken a decision to go for a strict lockdown.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced extension of the lockdown till May 7 without any relaxations. With the lockdown in force, the holy month of Ramzan began on a subdued note in the city, which witnesses hectic activity every year.

Lockdown is continuing as it did before the commencement of Ramzan and Muslims offered prayers at their homes, police said. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had also appealed to the Muslims to offer prayers at home in view of spread of COVID-19 and consequent lockdown.