Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, devotees not permitted in Yamuna idol procession

Amid the COVID lockdown, no devotees were permitted to take part in the procession of goddess Yamuna, which went towards Yamunotri on Sunday morning from her winter abode at Kharsali.

ANI | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:22 IST
Amid COVID-19 lockdown, devotees not permitted in Yamuna idol procession
People carrying the palanquin of goddess Yamuna in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID lockdown, no devotees were permitted to take part in the procession of goddess Yamuna, which went towards Yamunotri on Sunday morning from her winter abode at Kharsali. Only a couple of people were seen lifting the palanquin carrying the idol of the goddess in the morning today.

The portals of Yamunotri reopens for summer today after a six-month winter break. Each year, the palanquin carrying the idol of goddess Yamuna is taken out amid chanting of vedic hymns. During the procession scores of villagers, including the Army band play traditional instruments.

Situated in the heights of the great Himalayas, the four pilgrim-destinations Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are collectively known as Char Dham. These religious centres draw large numbers of pilgrims each year and are the most famous hubs of religious travel across Northern part of India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pujara is one of toughest batters to bowl to in Test cricket: Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that Indias Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the toughest batters to bowl to in the longest format of the game. The Australian pacer was doing a Q and A session on the Australian Cricketers Associations offi...

Delhi's COVID-19 count at 2,625, informs Health Minister

There are 2,625 coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 111 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the national capital stands at 1,518 while 869 people have re...

Every cricketer in the world wants to play under Dhoni, says Mohit Sharma

Pacer Mohit Sharma praised wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and said that every cricketer in the world wants to play under the leadership of the former India skipper. Sharma has played quite a lot of cricket with MS Dhoni for the IPL franchis...

US calls on Afghans to set aside disputes, focus on virus

The US peace envoy to Afghanistan on Sunday called on the countrys feuding leaders to set their differences aside to combat the coronavirus pandemic and advance a stalled peace agreement signed with the Taliban earlier this year. The well-b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020