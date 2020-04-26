Amid COVID-19 lockdown, devotees not permitted in Yamuna idol procession

Amid the COVID lockdown, no devotees were permitted to take part in the procession of goddess Yamuna, which went towards Yamunotri on Sunday morning from her winter abode at Kharsali. Only a couple of people were seen lifting the palanquin carrying the idol of the goddess in the morning today.

The portals of Yamunotri reopens for summer today after a six-month winter break. Each year, the palanquin carrying the idol of goddess Yamuna is taken out amid chanting of vedic hymns. During the procession scores of villagers, including the Army band play traditional instruments.

Situated in the heights of the great Himalayas, the four pilgrim-destinations Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are collectively known as Char Dham. These religious centres draw large numbers of pilgrims each year and are the most famous hubs of religious travel across Northern part of India. (ANI)