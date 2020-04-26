Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Priyanka Gandhi voices concern over situation in Agra, cites letter by Mayor

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:04 IST
Coronavirus: Priyanka Gandhi voices concern over situation in Agra, cites letter by Mayor
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said cases of coronavirus are increasing every day in Agra and cited a letter written by the mayor who has sought bold decisions to save the city. Agra Mayor Naveen Jain had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 21, requesting him to "save Agra".

The Congress general secretary emphasized that transparency and testing were important to contain coronavirus. in a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The situation in Agra city is bad and the number of coronavirus patients is going up every day. The mayor of Agra says that if the right arrangements are not made, the matter can go out of hand".

"Yesterday, I had raised the same issue. Transparency is very important. It is important to pay attention to testing. If coronavirus is to be stopped, then the focus should be on the correct information and the right treatment," she said. It is important for the UP government to take the words of the Agra mayor positively and immediately try to save the people from the pandemic, the Congress general secretary said. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 27 with two more fatalities, while 177 fresh cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,793, the health department said.

The two fatalities reported on Saturday were from Moradabad and Agra, he said. A bulk of the fresh cases were from Saharanpur (37), Agra (25), Kanpur (24), Lucknow (19), Santkabirnagar (19), and Bareilly (11). There are 345 active cases in the Agra district.

In his letter, Jain said, "I am writing this letter with a very sad mind that my Agra is going through a phase of excessive problems. The need is to take bold decision to save Agra, where the situation has become very serious. Hence, with folded hands, I am praying you to please save my Agra, please save it." The letter written by the Agra Mayor has also been tweeted by the Congress general secretary.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Avail free COVID-19 treatment, don't fear costs: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government has decided to make coronavirus tests and treatment in medical and dental colleges under the states Medical Education Department free and people should not avoid treatment thinking about high costs, Minister Amit ...

Make COVID-19 test kits available at lowest cost possible: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed that COVID-19 related tests should be made available to the general public at the lowest cost possible as the country is going through an unprecedented medical crisis affecting public order. The court was h...

Tennis-Tough for Murray to win another Slam, says Rusedski

The extended lockdown of tennis will help Andy Murrays return from injury but it will be a big ask for him to add to his three Grand Slam titles, according to former British number one Greg Rusedski. Murray underwent hip re-surfacing surger...

Carborundum Universal to resume operations of electro-minerals division in Kerala

Chennai, Apr26PTI Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal LtdCUMI, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Sunday said it is resuming operations at its electro-minerals division facilities in Kerala following relaxatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020