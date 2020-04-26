Tej Pratap performs 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagya' for Nitish Kumar, urges him to bring back labourers, students stranded in other states

Former state minister and 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday conducted a 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagya' here in Patna, urging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to bring back the students and labourers of Bihar stranded in other states amid lockdown. Besides Tej Pratap, others also participated in the 'Sadbuddhi Mahayagya', which was organised to target Nitish Kumar.

"I pray to God that some good sense must come to Nitish Kumar who is suiffering from selfishness and pschylogical disorder. He must come out of his selfish mindset and should think about bringing back those who are future of Bihar and poor labourers," tweeted Yadav. Earlier, he tweeted. "students and labourers from all the states of the country have been called to their respective states, except for Bihar".

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the Lalu Rabri Morcha leader had targetted Nitish over the issue, stating that "it is the result of 15 years of Sangh's sycophancy, scandal, misery, corruption and lack of resources." The COVID-19 lockdown was announced by the Centre on March 24 and it has been extended now till May 3. (ANI)