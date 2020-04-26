Bengal BJP members hold sit-in at home over alleged COVID-19 mismanagement by state govt

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:28 IST
Members and supporters of the BJP's West Bengal unit on Sunday held a silent sit-in at their homes in protest against alleged mismanagement by the state government in tackling the coronavirus crisis. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar, along with other leaders and workers, held placards in hand during the sit-in at their respective residences from 11 am to 1 pm, alleging suppression of COVID-19 facts and figures by the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation, sources in the party said.

"We are protesting the state government's failure to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in West Bengal, its non- performance and corruption in providing ration to the people," Ghosh told newspersons during the sit-in. He alleged a breakdown in the state's healthcare system, while referring to the death of an assistant director of health services in charge of the central drug store, diagnosed with COVID-19 dying in the early hours of Sunday.

"The situation is going out of hand and instead of attempting to control the outbreak, the state is trying to hide facts," Ghosh said. He said that the government should clarify the reasons of death of the 39 persons, who a state-appointed expert committee declared to have died of other diseases though they were found to have been inflicted with the Coronavirus.

"We want to know what the government is doing to remove suspicion in the minds of the people with regard to the COVID-19-related situation in the state," the BJP state president said. He also sought clarification from the government on the number of PPEs and test kits available in the state, while claiming that different authorities of the state were giving varying figures, thus creating confusion.

Ghosh asked the Mamata Banerjee government to clarify how many people were eligible for ration provided by the state and the items they were to get from the public distribution system (PDS) shops. During the sit-in, groups of saffron party workers and supporters were seen sitting on rooftops at some places, maintaining safe distance from one another.

Ghosh, wearing a mask, held posters that demanded an explanation from the state government for alleged mishandling of the crisis. Alleging discrimination against saffron party leaders and workers, Ghosh claimed that while TMC leaders and ministers were in the midst of people amid the lockdown, leaders of other parties, especially those from BJP, were being prevented from stepping out of their homes to help the masses.

