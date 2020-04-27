Get firms exiting China to AURIC: Maha MLC writes to Dy CM

Maharashtra MLC Satish Chavan has written to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asking the state government to look into the opportunity of bringing here firms that want to exit China post the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter written on Sunday, Chavan said the AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) project, part of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), has the requisite infrastructure to get these firms interested.

"If companies are brought here, it will boost employment," the NCP MLC wrote in the letter to his senior party colleague. AURIC is spread over 10,000 acres in Shendra and Bidkin and is being developed by a special purpose vehicle called Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited.