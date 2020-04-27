Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surjewala hits out at Khattar for 'freezing' new recruitment for one year

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:36 IST
Surjewala hits out at Khattar for 'freezing' new recruitment for one year

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for reportedly saying that new recruitment in the state will not be carried out for one year. "A 'Tughlaqi farman' (diktat) has been issued by Chief Minister Khattar that Haryana youth will not get jobs for one year," the Congress chief spokesperson told reporters.

Khattar had reportedly said that the state government has "frozen" new recruitment for one year while no employee will get LTC this year in view of the present situation caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Surjewala claimed that during the past five years, the Khattar government in the name of jobs had given "lollipop" to youth and unemployment rate in the state was quite high and now "grave injustice has been done to the youth by this new order of the BJP-JJP dispensation". "Haryana's youth are educated, they have the ability, where will they go for one year if government freezes recruitment. Banning recruitment shows insensitive attitude of the government," he said.

"We want to ask the Khattar government can they understand difficulty of parents, whose educated son or daughter is unemployed and sitting at home. We want to request the government to kindly take back this order," the former Haryana minister said..

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

J-K police finds one body at encounter site, had claimed death of four militants

A day after it claimed that four militants have been killed in an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it had found only one body of an associate of terrorists from the site and is searching for other injured ultras....

INSIGHT-Italy wants to reopen. Businesses ask: where's the money?

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Roberto Ferraro to shut the patisserie he runs in Amelia, a scenic hilltop town in central Italy, he had just rented out a new site to increase production of ice cream and start selling it abroad.Ferraro wo...

Delhi Congress launches sanitisation campaign

The Congress Delhi unit on Monday launched a mega sanitisation campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Launching the campaign Congress Ke Sipahi, Karenge Corona Ki Dhulai, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary handed over 1,120 ...

Views expressed by chief ministers after PM's meet on COVID-19

Here are some of the views expressed by chief ministers following a meeting the prime minister had with leaders and representatives of states on the fight against the novel coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown ODISHA Odisha Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020