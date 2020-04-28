Left Menu
Assam Governor takes charge of Bodoland Territorial Council

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 01:38 IST
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday assumed charge of the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council after its term expired. Election to the 40 constituencies of the council, scheduled on April 4, could not be conducted in the wake of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of the expiry of the term of the Bodoland Territorial General Council today, Governor Jagdish Mukhi has resolved to assume the administration of the BTC with immediate effect in public interest in exercise of powers vested in him under sub paragraph 2 of Para 16 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India," a statement from Raj Bhavan said. The BTC's jurisdiction is over four districts of Assam -- Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri -- and they are collectively known as Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts.

The department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward classes appointed Siddhartha Singh, commissioner and secretary, PHE, and MD, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Mission, as Principal Secretary of Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar. The Cabinet, in its meeting on Monday, decided to request the State Election Commissioner to conduct the elections as soon as possible with some innovative ideas to avoid large gatherings.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, "There can be door-to-door campaigns." PTI ESB BDC BDC.

