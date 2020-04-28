Left Menu
Congress targets Telangana govt for neglecting farmers

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) COVID Taskforce Committee on Monday hit out at the state government for allegedly neglecting farmers and failing to provide ration to people promised under the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Updated: 28-04-2020 09:31 IST
TPCC COVID Taskforce Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) COVID Taskforce Committee on Monday hit out at the state government for allegedly neglecting farmers and failing to provide ration to people promised under the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. "Prime Minister's Relief Fund promised 5kg of rice or wheat and 1kg of pulses but Telangana government has failed in providing the same to people of the state," said TPCC COVID Taskforce Committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy in a video conference here.

He condemned the exploitation of farmers and alleged that up to 6 to 8 kg per quintal of paddy was being deducted as "wastage" at the rice mills and at the procurement centre against the normal deduction of 1 to 1.5 kg per quintal. "Farmers were bringing paddy to the procurement centre after cleaning and removing all wastage. But the millers were deducting at least 8 kg of weight in wastage. The authorities concerned were apprised about the farmers' situation but all went in vain," Reddy said.

Discussing the issue of the procurement of paddy and the payment to farmers with task force group, Reddy expressed concern over the shortage of gunny bags and the slow rate of procurement. "The procurement of the crops is being done at a very slow rate as there is a shortage of gunny bags and weighing machines. The government should act immediately on this," he said.

He said that out of 87.59 lakh white card holders in the state, 10 lakh white cardholders have not received 12 kg of rice and Rs 1,500 under the relief package announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). He said the lockdown can be successful only if the needy get proper food. (ANI)

