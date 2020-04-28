Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA in UP caught on video telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:31 IST
BJP MLA in UP caught on video telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors

BJP MLA from Barhaj constituency in Deoria district, Suresh Tewari, was on Tuesday seen in a video clip, telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. The clip has now been widely shared on social media, triggering a controversy.

"I am saying openly don't purchase vegetables from Muslims (Ek cheez dhayan mein rakhiyega, main bol raha hoon openly, koi bhi miyan ke hathon sabzi nahi lega)," the MLA can be heard saying in the clip. Asked about his remark over the phone, Tewari said, "On April 17 or 18, I was distributing masks and sanitizers among the people. When I reached the boundary of the nagar palika, around 17-18 people came to me and started complaining against Tablighi people making a chaos and spreading coronavirus and also contaminating vegetables with their saliva." "I told them not to have fight with them or take the law into own hands, but simply to stop purchasing from them," he said. "There are many Muslim vendors in Barhaj too and I only advised people not to purchase from them to be saved from the deadly virus," the MLA added Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan said the party would look into the circumstances in which the MLA issued such the statement.

"At this moment, it is the responsibility of all to act responsibly and work in a manner which encourages unity," he said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sensex moves up 371 points in volatile session, IndusInd Bank jumps 17 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed over one per cent higher on Tuesday with a dramatic spurt in private banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 371 points or 1.17 per cent at 32,115 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points ...

World Bank approves $135m to boost Ukraine’s healthcare response to COVID-19

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors approved today 135 million in Additional Financing for the Serving People, Improving Health Project, to scale-up Ukraines health sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic.The ongoing Serving Peopl...

WHO warns on supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis, seeks more air capacity

The World Health Organization WHO appealed for more flight capacity on Tuesday to step up shipments of diagnostic tests and protective equipment to areas where COVID-19 is spreading, especially Latin America. Paul Molinaro, chief of WHO ope...

Lebanese riots over price hikes leave 1 dead, scores injured

Anger over the crash of Lebanons national currency that sent food prices soaring boiled over into street violence overnight in the northern city of Tripoli, where a man wounded in clashes between protesters and security forces died Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020