Andhra minister accuses former CM Naidu of playing politics on coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying the opposition leader is playing dirty politics over coronavirus.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying the opposition leader is playing dirty politics over coronavirus. "Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics. Andhra Pradesh is in the top position in conducting the tests. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures to contain coronavirus. But Chandrababu Naidu is spreading lies, and slinging mud on the government," P Anil Kumar told media persons.

"It is unfortunate for Andhra Pradesh to have Naidu as an opposition leader. Naidu said that coronavirus spread in Raj Bhavan due to the swearing-in ceremony of State Election Commissioner. Doesn't he know that corona can attack anybody? Corona attacked on British Queen's family, and many high profile personalities all over the world," he added. P Anil Kumar further said: "Today, CM Jagan has re-launched fees reimbursement scheme with Rs 4000 crore. He even cleared the fees that were not cleared during the Naidu regime to the tune of Rs 1800 crore."

"Few days ago, Jagan allocated Rs 1400 crore for zero interest debts. He is doing all this despite the bad economic condition of the state. But Naidu is simply making criticism by sitting in a neighbouring state. He has no right at all to speak on our government policies," the state minister added. The Irrigation Minister further said that TDP leaders are acting against the interests of the state.

"Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is alleging that our government is hiding the corona cases. What will we achieve by hiding the cases? He is simply mudslinging on us. TDP leaders are doing dummy hunger strikes, but not even a single leader helped the public," he said. He also added that while the cases are 4.5 per cent in neighbouring Telangana, it is only 1.5 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. The death rate is less and the discharge rate is more in Andhra Pradesh. Not even 10 per cent of total Mandals are in the red zone in the state, he added. (ANI)

