Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalist Unions seek PM intervention to stop retrenchment in media sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:35 IST
Journalist Unions seek PM intervention to stop retrenchment in media sector

Journalist Unions have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to stop the retrenchment of news persons amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Press Association, Indian Journalists Union, Working News Cameramen's Association and National Union of Journalists-India (NUJ-I) raised the issue of large scale retrenchments and pay cuts in the media sector.

They urged the government to proactively monitor the situation and take corrective steps to save the working journalists. "It will also be helpful if recently announced benefits like insurance cover for health professionals can also be extended to journalists on duty," the letter dated April 27 said.

"In these circumstances, we request you to intervene and ensure that journalists are not sacked or their livelihood is not affected at this moment of crisis. We hope for an immediate intervention from your august office," it said..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Putin extends Russia's lockdown for two weeks, prepares to ease in mid-May

President Vladimir Putin extended coronavirus lockdown measures for another two weeks on Tuesday, while ordering his government to begin preparations for a gradual lifting of the curbs from mid-May. Although Putin said the number of confirm...

Expert appreciate Health Min's remark that there is no proof about efficacy of plasma therapy

Experts on Tuesday appreciated the Union Health Ministry for clarifying that there is no scientific proof about the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy against COVID-19, saying the mode of treatment has its own risks and one should not ...

FEATURE-Medical respite tackles coronavirus 'time bomb' among U.S. homeless

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, April 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rahima Jackson was uninsured and living on the streets of Seattle in February when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and the first cases of the novel coronavirus were r...

ESL: Orgless drop out of Road to Rio, disband

Team Orgless dropped out of the ESL One Road to Rio North America competition and disbanded. ESL announced the move on social media on Tuesday. The teams that already played against Orgless in the tournament will have the results nullified,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020