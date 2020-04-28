Journalist Unions seek PM intervention to stop retrenchment in media sector

Journalist Unions have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to stop the retrenchment of news persons amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Press Association, Indian Journalists Union, Working News Cameramen's Association and National Union of Journalists-India (NUJ-I) raised the issue of large scale retrenchments and pay cuts in the media sector.

They urged the government to proactively monitor the situation and take corrective steps to save the working journalists. "It will also be helpful if recently announced benefits like insurance cover for health professionals can also be extended to journalists on duty," the letter dated April 27 said.

"In these circumstances, we request you to intervene and ensure that journalists are not sacked or their livelihood is not affected at this moment of crisis. We hope for an immediate intervention from your august office," it said..