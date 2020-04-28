Left Menu
Development News Edition

Do more COVID-19 tests, work out strategy to tackle economic crisis: Kanimozhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:51 IST
Do more COVID-19 tests, work out strategy to tackle economic crisis: Kanimozhi
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@KanimozhiDMK)

The central and state governments should immediately increase coronavirus testing and also work out a strategy to tackle the economic crisis caused due to the lockdown, DMK leader Kanimozhi said on Tuesday. Talking to PTI over phone, she said the number of tests presently being done to check the COVID-19 spread is "grossly inadequate".

"Both the central and state governments should immediately increase the number of persons being tested," Kanimozhi added. She said many migrant laborers are suffering due to non-payment of wages. Even the relief material promised to them have not reached. As the inter-state movement is also prohibited, they cannot go back to their home towns, she said.

The deadly virus has severely affected people's lives, economy, employment and business throughout the country. "The COVID-19 spread might be contained soon but the economic crisis it has created in India will continue for some time and the governments should evolve a clear strategy to overcome the problem," she said.

The MP from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu claimed that many people in the state did not get the free ration supply of essential commodities promised by the government. She urged the AIADMK government to streamline the distribution process to all those affected. On suggestions to extend the lockdown beyond May 3, Kanimozhi said, "It is for the central and the state governments to take a call on the issue. But they have to ensure that the number of tests for COVID-19 being done are increased like in Kerala."

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Putin extends Russia's lockdown for two weeks, prepares to ease in mid-May

President Vladimir Putin extended coronavirus lockdown measures for another two weeks on Tuesday, while ordering his government to begin preparations for a gradual lifting of the curbs from mid-May. Although Putin said the number of confirm...

Expert appreciate Health Min's remark that there is no proof about efficacy of plasma therapy

Experts on Tuesday appreciated the Union Health Ministry for clarifying that there is no scientific proof about the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy against COVID-19, saying the mode of treatment has its own risks and one should not ...

FEATURE-Medical respite tackles coronavirus 'time bomb' among U.S. homeless

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, April 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rahima Jackson was uninsured and living on the streets of Seattle in February when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and the first cases of the novel coronavirus were r...

ESL: Orgless drop out of Road to Rio, disband

Team Orgless dropped out of the ESL One Road to Rio North America competition and disbanded. ESL announced the move on social media on Tuesday. The teams that already played against Orgless in the tournament will have the results nullified,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020