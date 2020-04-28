Do more COVID-19 tests, work out strategy to tackle economic crisis: Kanimozhi

Do more COVID-19 tests, work out strategy to tackle economic crisis: KanimozhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:51 IST
The central and state governments should immediately increase coronavirus testing and also work out a strategy to tackle the economic crisis caused due to the lockdown, DMK leader Kanimozhi said on Tuesday. Talking to PTI over phone, she said the number of tests presently being done to check the COVID-19 spread is "grossly inadequate".
"Both the central and state governments should immediately increase the number of persons being tested," Kanimozhi added. She said many migrant laborers are suffering due to non-payment of wages. Even the relief material promised to them have not reached. As the inter-state movement is also prohibited, they cannot go back to their home towns, she said.
The deadly virus has severely affected people's lives, economy, employment and business throughout the country. "The COVID-19 spread might be contained soon but the economic crisis it has created in India will continue for some time and the governments should evolve a clear strategy to overcome the problem," she said.
The MP from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu claimed that many people in the state did not get the free ration supply of essential commodities promised by the government. She urged the AIADMK government to streamline the distribution process to all those affected. On suggestions to extend the lockdown beyond May 3, Kanimozhi said, "It is for the central and the state governments to take a call on the issue. But they have to ensure that the number of tests for COVID-19 being done are increased like in Kerala."
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanimozhi
- DMK
- India
- AIADMK
- Kerala
- JBL
- Thoothukudi
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
COVID-19: 59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore
3 Indian-Americans show recovery after transfused with plasma from recovered COVID19 patients
India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown - sources
On this day in 1984: India lifted its first Asia Cup title
FEATURE-No work, new debt: virus creates perfect storm for slavery in India