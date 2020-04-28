Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast presidential candidate Soro sentenced to 20 years in prison

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:52 IST
Ivory Coast presidential candidate Soro sentenced to 20 years in prison

Guillaume Soro, the former rebel leader running for president in Ivory Coast, was convicted in absentia on Tuesday of embezzlement and sentenced to 20 years in prison, a verdict likely to exclude him from October's election. The verdict was announced after a trial that lasted only a few hours and was boycotted by Soro's lawyers, who say the charges were cooked up to prevent their client from being a candidate.

The Oct. 31 election is seen as a test of stability for Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, which has emerged from a civil war in 2010-11 that killed some 3,000 people to become one of Africa's fastest-growing economies. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Soro in December, just before he planned to return home from Europe to launch his campaign, for allegedly plotting a coup against his former ally Ouattara's government and stealing public funds.

Last week, the African Union's human rights court ordered the arrest warrant temporarily suspended while it weighed arguments by Soro's lawyers that his rights had been violated, but the court pressed ahead with the trial anyway. "Guillaume Kigbafori Soro is condemned to 20 years in prison for embezzling funds and laundering public resources," said Judge Cissoko Amouroulaye, finding Soro guilty of using more than $2 million in public funds to buy a house while he was serving as prime minister in 2007.

The court also ordered that Soro, 47, be stripped of his civic rights for seven years. He is expected to face another trial over the coup allegations. "I consider this verdict to be a non-event," Soro said in a statement. "I maintain my presidential candidacy and ask all my supporters to remain mobilised."

Soro led the rebels that swept Ouattara to power during the civil war that followed his disputed election victory in 2010. He went on to serve as prime minister and speaker of parliament under Ouattara but the two men later fell out as the president made clear he would oppose Soro's presidential ambitions and back his prime minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Soro is believed to retain the loyalty of many former rebel commanders who now hold senior positions in the army and was seen a potentially viable presidential candidate who could attract support from young voters. After leaving open the possibility that he would run for a third term this year, Ouattara announced in March that he would not be a candidate and threw his support behind Gon Coulibaly.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Putin extends Russia's lockdown for two weeks, prepares to ease in mid-May

President Vladimir Putin extended coronavirus lockdown measures for another two weeks on Tuesday, while ordering his government to begin preparations for a gradual lifting of the curbs from mid-May. Although Putin said the number of confirm...

Expert appreciate Health Min's remark that there is no proof about efficacy of plasma therapy

Experts on Tuesday appreciated the Union Health Ministry for clarifying that there is no scientific proof about the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy against COVID-19, saying the mode of treatment has its own risks and one should not ...

FEATURE-Medical respite tackles coronavirus 'time bomb' among U.S. homeless

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, April 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Rahima Jackson was uninsured and living on the streets of Seattle in February when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and the first cases of the novel coronavirus were r...

ESL: Orgless drop out of Road to Rio, disband

Team Orgless dropped out of the ESL One Road to Rio North America competition and disbanded. ESL announced the move on social media on Tuesday. The teams that already played against Orgless in the tournament will have the results nullified,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020