Hillary Clinton set to endorse Joe Biden's presidential bid

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:16 IST
Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will endorse the campaign of her fellow Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with her plans. The endorsement marks the latest from a series of high-profile Democrats lining up behind Biden ahead of what is expected to be a tight Nov. 3 election contest against Republican President Donald Trump.

Clinton, a onetime U.S. secretary of state, former senator and wife of former President Bill Clinton, lost the 2016 presidential race against Trump in an election that is still the source of anger and consternation among many Americans who expected to elect the first female president. The endorsement, which is expected at an afternoon Biden campaign women's town hall event taking place online, is no surprise. Biden is his party's presumptive nominee after all his major rivals dropped out, including Senator Bernie Sanders, who clashed with Clinton when they contested their party's 2016 primary.

Biden was Barack Obama's vice president, where he served with Clinton when she was secretary of state and both simultaneously considered presidential runs. Biden ultimately decided not to run in that race as he grieved over the death of his son Beau Biden.

