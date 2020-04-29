China parliament to open on May 22 as epidemic subsides

Left Menu
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China announced on Wednesday that its parliament will open a key annual session on May 22, signaling that Beijing sees the country returning to normal after being reduced to a near-standstill for months by the COVID-19 epidemic. During the gathering of the National People's Congress in the capital, delegates will ratify major legislation, and the government will unveil economic targets, set defense spending projections, and make personnel changes. The ruling Communist Party also typically announces signature policy initiatives.

The session was initially scheduled to start on March 5 but was postponed due to COVID-19, which has infected nearly 83,000 people and killed more than 4,600 on the mainland after emerging late last year in the central city of Wuhan. As the epidemic has subsided, economic and social life gradually returned to normal, making it possible for the congress to convene, the official Xinhua news agency quoted the legislature's top decision-making body as saying.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to parliament, has proposed starting its annual session a day before the parliamentary session opens. Analysts expect China to roll out additional fiscal stimulus in order to cushion the blow from COVID-19, which has developed into a worldwide pandemic that some fear will trigger a severe global recession.

China's economy contracted for the first time on record during the January-March period, when the government imposed severe travel and transport restrictions to curb the spread of the epidemic. Parliament is also expected to discuss the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, amid growing speculation that Beijing takes steps to strengthen its grip on the city.

It is unclear how long parliament and its advisory body will meet for this time, and people familiar with the matter have told Reuters that this year's annual sessions could be the shortest in decades. Usually, more than 5,000 delegates descend on Beijing from all over China for at least 10 days, but the capital's local government has imposed stringent quarantine rules for anyone entering the city, and policymakers are wary of a possible resurgence of the disease.

