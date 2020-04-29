Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain moves bail plea in Delhi violence case

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has moved a bail application to a Delhi court, claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the current case. He has claimed that it is evident from the fact that no recovery has been made from him during the police custody or later on in the case pertaining to violence in Delhi's North-East area.

The plea also states that the main accused -- Gulfam and Tanvir -- have already been arrested and are presently in the judicial custody. The recovery of alleged weapons used for firing has already been affected from them and no recovery of gun, bullets or even empty cartridges has been made from him and his house. Tahir Hussain and others were arrested for attempting to murder and criminal conspiracy on a complaint filed by a man.

Seeking bail, Tahir's lawyer Javed Ali has stated that his client is an innocent person, who has been falsely implicated in this case. A false case has been made against him in order to harass him and save the real perpetrators of the crime. He also mentioned in the bail plea that Tahir is a victim rather than an accused as is being allegedly portrayed by the police, who have by far produced no single piece of evidence to prove that the applicant had a role to play in the alleged crime against him.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police recently slapped fresh additional charges under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a separate case relating to the north-east Delhi violence case including Hussain. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a separate case in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi in February.