Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP accuses TRS govt of appeasing minorities in dealing with COVID-19

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:44 IST
BJP accuses TRS govt of appeasing minorities in dealing with COVID-19

Opposition BJP in Telangana on Wednesday hit out at the TRS government over alleged lockdown violations and accused it of appeasing the minority while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic "under pressure" from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Newly appointed BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that people were moving on roads in the Old City area after Ramzan started and the government was not doing enough testing in a bid to show lower number of positive cases and In his first media interaction after assuming charge of the post, Kumar said common people cooperated by not celebrating festivals such as Telugu new year Ugadi, Sri Rama Navami and the birth anniversaries of Babasaheb Ambedkar among others thinking government would treat all citizens alike.

But the TRS government "is behaving in a manner of appeasing the minorities," he told reporters here, referring to a decision not to collect samples from bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients. "....it is only due to the pressure of (AIMIM president Asaduddin) Owaisi (the tests are not done). The Chief Minister is troubling others by keeping their (Muslims) inconvenience in mind," he alleged.

He charged the government with not taking samples from bodies of COVID-19 suspects because Muslims consider Ramzan as a holy month and hope that the departed would reach the God. On April 21, a health official had said a decision had been taken no to test samples from the bodies of those suspected to have died with symptoms of COVID-19 but follow all due protocols, including for disposal of the body and contact tracing.

We appeal to the government. There is a danger of a division in society happeningbecause of your attitude of following appeasement minority appeasement policies and to get Owaisis appreciation. The state Chief Minister will have to take full responsibility for this," Kumar, an MP, said. Had persons like Owaisi appealed to the returnees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi to voluntarily cooperate with the government, the COVID-19 situation would have been controlled to some extent, he said.

Expressing happiness over the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state, he, however, maintained people were having doubts over the dip. It is trying to show positive cases to be low by decreasing the tests. The government is not making it clear what is the reason for it, Kumar said.

Alleging thatpeople were moving on roads in the Old City area with sizeable minority population in violation of lockdown, he said it should bechecked by drone cameras. Claiming that a fruit seller was threatened in Nizamabad for tying a saffron flag to his cart and citing such other alleged incidents, he said the Chief Minister fears saffron.

Why should the government have objection if Hindus tied flags or wore saffron robes, he asked. He also flayed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not holding an all-party meet to discuss COVID-19 situation.

Dismissing criticism that the state was not testing enough, Health Minister E Rajender had on Tuesday said as per the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines, only those symptomatic needed to be tested..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases after relaxing lockdown

Bosnia reported on Wednesday its sharpest daily rise in new coronavirus infections this month after its two autonomous regions had gradually begun to ease lockdowns. There were 93 new infections and two deaths in the previous 24 hours, comp...

UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms

Britains ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization but said the first priority should be containing the outbrea...

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL employees take paycut

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by the NFL. Multiple outlets reported the terms of the widespread pay reduction confirmed by a memo sent to teams...

Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020