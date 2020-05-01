Left Menu
Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh improving: Chouhan

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:39 IST
Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed there was a "significant" decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,625 COVID-19 cases, including 137 deaths.

Only 2.4 per cent (out of total samples tested) have tested virus positive in the test reports of Thursday, he said. Of it, 1.9 per cent were detected positive in Bhopal while 2.2 per cent in Indore, he said.

Besides, 4.4 per cent (of the total samples) tested positive in Jabalpur, he said. This is a good indication. We will be able to defeat the virus soon, Chouhan said.

The CM made the remarks while reviewing the work in progress to stem the pandemic spread with senior officials via video conferencing in Mantralaya (secretariat), an official statement said. He said the situation in worst-hit Indore, too is drastically improving.

In today's test reports, only 10 persons out of 451 have tested positive in Indore. In the test reports of April 30, out of a total of 2617 tests, only 65 have tested positive, he added. Of 1275 test results, 25 were found positive in Bhopal, of 157 test results in Jabalpur, seven were detected positive," he said.

Health Minister Narottam Mishra also said the coronavirus situation in the state was improving, according to the statement. A huge number of patients are being discharged and returning home daily. No patient is on ventilator in Bhopal while only 6 patients are on ventilator in Indore, he added.

The number of active cases has come down to 2006, the release said, quoting him..

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

