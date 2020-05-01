Trump says could give job to former national security adviser Flynn

Trump says could give job to former national security adviser FlynnReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 02:46 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would consider bringing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a key figure in the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, back into his administration. "I would certainly consider it, yeah. I think he's a fine man," Trump told reporters.
Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office.
