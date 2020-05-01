Left Menu
BJP leaders speak like "brainless people": Telangana Minister after BJP accuses KCR govt of hiding COVID-19 cases

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claimed that Telangana Government is "hiding" the number of OCIVD-19 positive cases, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry Minister said that the BJP leaders speak like "brainless people" and no one cares about them in the State.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-05-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 05:48 IST
Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry Minister, Telangana speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) claimed that Telangana Government is "hiding" the number of OCIVD-19 positive cases, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Animal Husbandry Minister said that the BJP leaders speak like "brainless people" and no one listens to them in the State. Yadav's statement came after President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the state government is hiding the number of COVID-19 positive cases to provide "facilities" to the Muslims amid Ramzan and tests are also not being conducted in the State.

Speaking to ANI Yadav said, "They (Telangana State BJP leaders) always speak like brainless people. In Telangana, no one cares about them (BJP). CM KCR's message is being followed now in the state." "Everyone can notice how hard this government is working to fight against COVID-19 and we are making all the necessary arrangements. They (BJP leaders) always want to do politics. PM should control his party leaders and if they speak whatever they want then that it won't be good. Why will anyone work under anyone's pressure, the central ministers including PM is appreciating Telangana Government now, but they (TS Bjp leaders) are speaking like brainless people," he added.

The minister continued saying that, not because of Ramzan but CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier said that all the temples, mosques and churches should remain close, even in Ramzan the crowd is not gathering at mosques. (ANI)

