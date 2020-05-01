Labour Day: Akhilesh Yadav hopes workers reach home safely amid COVID-19 curbs

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said Labour Day this year is not an occasion to greet workers as they are without food and work amid the lockdown and hoped they reach home safely

Various state governments are coordinating to bring back migrant labourers after the Centre gave the go-ahead for the inter-state movement of labourers hit by the lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus

"It is a different type of Labour Day this year in this coronavirus period. In various states of the country, labourers are away from their home without work and money and are upset. Due to this, it is not a time to wish or congratulate anyone but I pray that labourers reach home with their loved ones safely," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi. May 1 is celebrated as International Workers' Day or Labour Day across the world.