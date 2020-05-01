Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO should be 'ashamed' of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:09 IST
WHO should be 'ashamed' of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has said the World Health Organisation should be "ashamed" of itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China amidst the coronavirus pandemic after it originated in Wuhan. The Trump administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on coronavirus and has temporarily suspended the US' financial assistance to it. "I think that the World Health Organisation should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China," Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.

Ever since the virus outbreak came to light in Wuhan in December last, speculation has been rife on whether the viral strain originated from China's premier Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) or from its nearby Huanan Seafood Market. The US has launched an investigation into whether the deadly virus "escaped" from the WIV. China has come under increasing global pressure over lack of transparency in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected over 3,257,000 people and killed 233,400 others across the world. Besides the US, the UK, Australia, and Germany have also called for more transparency from Beijing on the COVID-19 origin.

The US, Trump reiterated, pays the WHO almost USD500 million a year and China pays them USD38 million a year. "Whether it's a lot more, it doesn't matter. They shouldn't be making excuses when people make horrible mistakes, especially mistakes that are causing hundreds of thousands of people around the world to die." "I think the World Health Organisation should be ashamed of themselves," said the President. The US is the worst affected nation with a death toll of over 63,000 and 1,069,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The economic fallout is huge, with nearly four million more Americans filing for jobless benefits last week. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged the WHO failed to deliver and misled the world on coronavirus. "The World Health Organisation simply failed to respond in this case," he told Scott Sands of The Scott Sands Show in an interview.

"With respect to the WHO, we know that they had one job, right? A single mission: To prevent the spread of a pandemic. We know that the leader of that organization traveled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true," Pompeo told Fox News in another interview. "It's unfortunate, but this is not the first time there has been a virus going around the world from inside of China, and it's not the first time the WHO has failed in its mission. We have an obligation to the American people to do our best to make sure that we fix that, that we prevent those things from ever happening again," he said.

Meanwhile, several Republican lawmakers demanding a Congressional hearing alleged that the WHO parroted the Chinese regime's "disinformation" on multiple occasions, including denying human-to-human transmission of the virus. They alleged the WHO prolonged declaring COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, chastised efforts to restrict travel, and continued to praise China as a global leader in public health despite mounting evidence to the contrary.

"The WHO's inaction and delay undoubtedly cost American lives. For these reasons, we commend the President's decision to temporarily pause the WHO's funding," the lawmakers said. Congressman James Comer, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on The Environment, said it would be an utter failure of the Committee to not investigate the WHO's failures to address the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the American people. Congressman Glenn Grothman, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on National Security, said that like many international organizations, it appears that the WHO has been "infected" by anti-Western bureaucrats. "Had they stood up to the Chinese and their wet markets at some point in the last 10 years, I believe hundreds of thousands of people would be alive today," he said.

The WHO deserves a thorough congressional investigation for its alleged mishandling of the coronavirus response, and for accepting and promulgating Communist Chinese propaganda, said Congressman Chip Roy, a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish police detain gathered union leaders on May Day

Police in Istanbul detained at least 15 people Friday, including trade union leaders who tried to stage a May Day march in defiance of a coronavirus lockdown and a ban on demonstrations at a historic square. The Confederation of Progressive...

Coronavirus-infected woman dies in U'khand, first such case in state

A COVID-19 positive woman died at AIIMS in Rishikesh on Friday, the first death of an infected person in Uttarakhand. While confirming that the woman had tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department maintained that it was no...

Phone repair shops, bookstores to remain open throughout the week in HP's Kangra

The Kangra district administration has decided to let mobile phone repair shops and bookstores stay open throughout the week, a senior official said here on Friday. The decision was taken to provide further relief to the people, he added....

Easing of lockdown begs the question: Who's family in Italy?

When Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government would relax some parts of a nationwide lockdown, residents entering an eighth week of home confinement to inhibit the coronavirus dove for their dictionaries. Conte announced that star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020