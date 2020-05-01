Democratic presidential candidate Biden says sexual assault 'never happened'Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:20 IST
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday denied that he sexually assaulted a former Senate aide in 1993, his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to address the allegation.
"I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago," Biden said in an emailed statement. "They aren't true. This never happened."
