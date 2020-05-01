Biden denies former staffer's sexual assault allegation

Biden denies former staffer's sexual assault allegationPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:34 IST
Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffer's allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation isn't true. "This never happened," Biden said
It's the presumptive Democratic nominee's first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. He was to appear on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss the allegation for the first time on television
Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed.
