Pb Cong leaders hoist Tricolour against Centre's 'discrimination', BJP counters with fast

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 22:43 IST
Pb Cong leaders hoist Tricolour against Centre's ‘discrimination’, BJP counters with fast

Punjab Congress leaders on Friday hoisted the Tricolour on rooftops of their homes to protest against the Centre’s alleged discrimination against the state in extending fiscal support to it to fight the Covid-19 crisis. The BJP’s Punjab unit countered the Congress’ spectacle with its leaders and workers observing fast over the alleged non-distribution of foodgrains to the poor and needy by the state government during the lockdown.

The SAD on the other hand condemned the ruling Punjab Congress for using the national flag for “partisan and political purposes”. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hoisted the national flag, in line with the state Congress’ decision to observe the May Day in solidarity with the corona warriors and also as a mark of protest against the alleged discrimination by the Centre.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar hoisted the Tricolour at his home to raise his voice against the “discrimination” against Punjab, seeking to raise voice for “legitimate demands” of the state. Wishing workers a happy May Day, he said the Congress government was committed to serve their interests irrespective of the caste and creed.

He said under the leadership of CM Amarinder Singh, the state was fighting with a spirit of win the battle against Covid-19 and Punjabis have hoisted the tricolour and expressed their solidarity with the state government’s efforts. “The attitude of Modi government at the Centre is constantly discriminatory towards Punjab and instead of providing any financial assistance to the state, the Union government is not giving Punjab its due share in time,” he said.

PPCC chief said Punjab is the food bowl of the country and it has never counted heads while making sacrifices for the protection of the country’s borders but today in its difficult times, the BJP government has been motivated by political interests and has ignored Punjab’s welfare. Jakhar said Punjab “is not begging but battling for its rights”.

“Punjab can play a leading role in rescuing the country from economic recession. Therefore, the Union government should immediately announce an economic package for the state,” he demanded. The Congress party would continue its struggle till the state’s demand was met, he announced.

The Punjab BJP leaders, on the other hand, while observing fast, accused the Congress-led state government of not distributing foodgrain sent by the Centre to the poor and needy during the lockdown. “The Congress government has completely failed in providing succour to poor. More than 66,000 metric tonne of foodgrain was sent for 1.40 crore poor people of Punjab which has not been distributed so far,” alleged BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh.

Rejecting the Congress’ accusation of the Centre not providing adequate financial support to the state, he said the Union government has released Rs 3,445 crore to Punjab. He said leaders including state unit chief, senior party leaders and former ministers and MLAs observed fast from 10 am till 5 pm.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the Punjab Congress for using the national flag for “partisan political purposes” and asked the state government to give a compensation of Rs 11,000 per month to all workers from the Rs 2,000 crore lying with the Construction Workers Welfare Board fund. The members of SAD legislators wing, in a meeting presided over by its leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon alleged that the Congress workers indulged in sham protest.

