Shivakumar condemns arrest of women Congress leaders demanding action against BJP MLAs for repacking government food items

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday condemned the arrest of women Congress leaders who were marching to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's house demanding action against BJP MLAs "caught" repacking food materials meant for Anganwadi children and pregnant women. Taking to Twitter, Shivakumar posted pictures of the incident and wrote, "Strongly condemn the arrest of women congress leaders who were marching to the CM's house to ask for action against BJP MLAs caught repacking food materials meant for anganwadi children and pregnant women. Earlier, held a protest and PC demanding arrest of those involved in the scam."

Earlier on Sunday, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP leaders are "stealing" government grocery packets, pasting their photos and providing them to "well off party workers". Taking to Twitter he wrote, "It is unfortunate that BJP leaders are exhibiting their political cruelty even during crisis. They are stealing govt food & grocery packets to paste their photos and then give it away to their well off party workers."

"Aravind Limbavali and other BJP leaders are caught branding themselves through the government distributed food packets. Nothing is more disgraceful and shameful than this. They should be made to resign & should be arrested," he wrote. He further asserted that the Karnataka Chief Minister is directly responsible for the leakage. He has allowed his party workers to siphon off poor people's food.

"Shashikala Jolle (Minister of Women, Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled, Senior citizens, Govt of Karnataka) should immediately resign for her laxity and allowing her party people to steal from Anganwadi," he added. (ANI)