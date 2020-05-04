Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 cr honorarium: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:42 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week. "IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed mercilessly in Delhi violence. We had declared an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to be given to his family. It has been approved by the Cabinet today. The approval got delayed due to COVID-19. We are hopeful that the family of the deceased will get this amount in this week," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area in February. Clashes broke out in the North-East area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which claimed 53 lives. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- NorthEast Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- IB
- COVID
- Chand Bagh
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Labour Day: Akhilesh Yadav hopes workers reach home safely amid COVID-19 curbs
Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh at CWC meet.
Migrant worker dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; four fresh cases take virus tally to 313
No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh in last 7 days
ICMR lauds Kerala's containment strategy for COVID-19